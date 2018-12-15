202.5
Home » Virginia » Pilot dead as small…

Pilot dead as small plane crashes in Spotsylvania Co.

By William Vitka | @vitkaWTOP December 15, 2018 1:59 pm 12/15/2018 01:59pm
3 Shares

This article has been updated. 

WASHINGTON — A small plane crashed near Shannon Airport in Spotsylvania County, Virginia, killing the pilot, authorities said Friday.

The Virginia State Police said they responded to a report of a crashed plane around 7:40 a.m.

The pilot — the only person on the plane — was identified as Leonardo Ospina Villada. He was taken to Mary Washington Hospital where he died from his injuries.

An investigation into the incident found that the fixed-wing, single engine aircraft was caught by a gust of wind while banking left, which caused it to crash.

The FAA and NTSB have been notified, police said.

A map of the area where the plane went down is below.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
fredericksburg Local News plane crash shannon airport small plane crash spotsylvania county Virginia virginia state police
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Most influential celebrities deaths of 2018

Click through the gallery for a chronological look back at those who died this year.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500