Pilot dead as small plane crashes in Spotsylvania Co.

This article has been updated.

WASHINGTON — A small plane crashed near Shannon Airport in Spotsylvania County, Virginia, killing the pilot, authorities said Friday.

The Virginia State Police said they responded to a report of a crashed plane around 7:40 a.m.

The pilot — the only person on the plane — was identified as Leonardo Ospina Villada. He was taken to Mary Washington Hospital where he died from his injuries.

An investigation into the incident found that the fixed-wing, single engine aircraft was caught by a gust of wind while banking left, which caused it to crash.

The FAA and NTSB have been notified, police said.

A map of the area where the plane went down is below.

