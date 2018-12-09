I-66 Express Lanes lead to more congestion, citations for some drivers

The new toll system along the 66 Express Lanes from Northern Virginia to the District is causing more problems than solutions for some commuters. While some drivers are willing to pay the sometimes steep tolls, other commuters are now faced with major congestion.

WASHINGTON — The new toll system along the 66 Express Lanes from Northern Virginia to the District is causing more problems than solutions for some commuters.

While some drivers are willing to pay the sometimes steep tolls, other commuters are now faced with major congestion. According to The Washington Post, many commuters are trying to avoid paying tolls by leaving later in the morning, resulting in about 30 percent fewer cars on the roadway at 5 a.m.

This means drivers still face bumper to bumper traffic, only later in the morning.

Drivers opting for other routes are also seeing more congestion as more and more people try to avoid the new toll system.

The new toll system has also led some drivers to pull over on the shoulder before entering 66 Express moments before tolling ends, hoping to avoid paying. Others have been caught switching their E-ZPass transponder to carpool mode. The post reports in the 10 months following the system’s opening, 614 HOV violations were issued.

The new system, so far, has cost many drivers more money or more time during the morning commute.

Here is a full list of tips from the Montgomery County Police Department on keeping safe.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.