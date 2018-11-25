Winchester officer killed in crash while on-duty

Winchester police mourned the loss of a fellow colleague on Saturday night, a 4-year member of the department's Patrol Division.

WASHINGTON — A Winchester, Virginia police officer was killed in a crash on Saturday night while on duty.

Officer Hunter Edwards died in a single vehicle crash on West Jubal Drive in Winchester while responding to reports of an altercation nearby just before 11 p.m., Winchester police said. He was 30 years old.

“This is going to be a very difficult time for Hunter’s family and for each of us,” Chief John Piper told officers gathered to honor their colleague at the Winchester Medical Center on Sunday morning. “Take care of yourselves; take care of each other.”

In his 4 years of service on the Winchester Police Department’s Patrol Division, Edwards also served as a member of the SWAT team and the Civil Disturbance Unit.

Edwards is survived by his wife, Tara Edwards, his stepson, and other family members. Funeral arrangements are underway.

Officer Hunter Edwards was killed in the line of duty in a single vehicle crash last night. Rest in peace, Hunter. We will miss you.💙 https://t.co/PdhYAghiHC pic.twitter.com/uivAk4cRvz — Winchester Police (@WinchesterPD) November 25, 2018

