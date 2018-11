The Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office is looking for 5-year-old Scarlett Kathleen Belle Lago. She was abducted by her father, Gonzalo "Danny" Ira Lago, on Sunday evening, according to police.

WASHINGTON — Virginia State Police announced 5-year-old Scarlett Kathleen Belle Lago was safely located early Monday morning after she was abducted by her father.

At approximately 2:17 a.m., Virginia State Police canceled the Endangered Missing Child Alert they had issued for the young girl just hours before.

CANCELED: #Virginia Missing Endangered Child Alert for 5 YO #Spotsylvania Co girl. Scarlett Lago has been safely located. TY for the RT of the original posts. @SpotsyGov @SpotsySheriff @VaDOT @VaPSHS pic.twitter.com/wbRwplI8Ex — VA State Police (@VSPPIO) November 12, 2018

Lago was abducted by her father, Gonzalo “Danny” Ira Lago, Sunday evening, according to police. The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office issued photos and descriptions of the girl and her father, encouraging the public to contact them with any information on the girl’s whereabouts.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.