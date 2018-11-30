Judge: Car crash meme admissible in Charlottesville murder trial

Defense attorneys for James Alex Fields, who is on trial following the deadly 2017 Charlottesville rally, tried to prevent the admission of the Instagram post, claiming it was prejudicial. A Charlottesville circuit judge disagreed.

WASHINGTON — The Instagram post shows a car ramming into a crowd of protesters — strikingly reminiscent of the Pulitzer Prize-winning photo taken a split-second after James Alex Fields allegedly plowed into counterprotesters on the day of the 2017 white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Prosecutors told jurors Fields, a 21-year-old Ohio man, posted the meme online twice, approximately three months before the Unite the Right rally on Aug. 12, 2017.

In opening statements, the defense acknowledged Fields was behind the wheel of the Dodge Challenger that struck and killed 32-year-old Heather Heyer on Fourth Street.

Jurors heard testimony from Ryan Kelly, who won the Pulitzer Prize for his photo showing Marcus Martin and others flying through the air after being struck.

Prosecutors argued the Instagram post was a “blueprint” for the fatal crash, and was indicative of Fields’ “intent, motive and state of mind.”

Defense attorneys tried to prevent the admission of the Instagram post, claiming it was prejudicial. Charlottesville Circuit Judge Richard Moore disagreed.

Although jurors heard about the Instagram meme, they have not yet seen it.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.