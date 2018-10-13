202
Virginia

Pilot in air show act killed in plane crash near Culpeper airport

By Abigail Constantino October 13, 2018 6:30 pm 10/13/2018 06:30pm
Virginia state police respond to a plane crash in Culpeper County, Virginia, on Friday, Oct. 12, 2018. (Courtesy NBC Washington)

WASHINGTON — A small, private plane crashed near a regional airport in Culpeper County, and its pilot has been killed, Virginia State police said.

It happened Friday after 8 p.m. near Culpeper Regional Airport.

Virginia State Police identified the pilot as Jon S. Thocker of Cincinnati, Ohio.

Police say that Thocker was the only occupant of the plane. He died on scene.

The plane was doing an aerobatic act in an RVA Homebuilt aircraft as part of the Culpeper Air Fest, which is taking place at the airport.

The event released a statement on its Facebook page regarding the police response in the area.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating what may have caused the plane to crash.

No one on the ground was injured in the crash.

Below is the area where it happened.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for updates.

Topics:
culpeper county Culpeper Regional Airport faa Local News ntsb plane crash Transportation News Virginia
