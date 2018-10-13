Pilot in air show act killed in plane crash near Culpeper airport

A small, private plane crashed at a regional airport in Culpeper County, Virginia State police said.

WASHINGTON — A small, private plane crashed near a regional airport in Culpeper County, and its pilot has been killed, Virginia State police said.

It happened Friday after 8 p.m. near Culpeper Regional Airport.

Virginia State Police identified the pilot as Jon S. Thocker of Cincinnati, Ohio.

Police say that Thocker was the only occupant of the plane. He died on scene.

The plane was doing an aerobatic act in an RVA Homebuilt aircraft as part of the Culpeper Air Fest, which is taking place at the airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating what may have caused the plane to crash.

No one on the ground was injured in the crash.

Below is the area where it happened.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for updates.

