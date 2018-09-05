202
Home » Virginia » Woman claims her signature…

Woman claims her signature forged on petition in Va. congressional race, files lawsuit

By The Associated Press September 5, 2018 5:05 pm 09/05/2018 05:05pm
Share
FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 7, 2016, file photo, Virginia's 2nd District Congressman Scott Taylor speaks during an interview in his campaign office in Virginia Beach, Va. A special prosecutor in Virginia was appointed Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, to investigate potential election law violations in a tight congressional race that could help Democrats reclaim the U.S. House. Political observers said the probe could hurt Taylor in what's become an increasingly competitive district along Virginia's coast. But it will likely depend on the investigation's outcome. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A Virginia woman is suing a Republican campaign staffer for $2.4 million, claiming her name was forged on a ballot petition.

Susan Lambert claims in a lawsuit filed last week that her name is among dozens forged by staff working for Rep. Scott Taylor, R-Va.

The names appeared on petitions that placed independent congressional candidate Shaun Brown on November’s ballot. The Republican effort was widely seen as a strategy to split the Democratic vote in Virginia’s competitive 2nd District.

A judge on Wednesday removed Brown from the ballot, citing fraudulent signatures on the petitions.

The campaign staffer, Roberta Marciano, did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Facebook and LinkedIn. Norfolk Circuit Court records don’t list a lawyer for Marciano.

A prosecutor is also investigating the allegedly forged signatures.

Related Stories

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Congress News congressional race Government News Local News Local Politics and Elections News norfolk Virginia
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

PHOTOS: DC athletes pose with furry friends

D.C. sports fans and avid animal lovers unite: A new book from the Humane Rescue Alliance features glossy photos of star athletes and some cuddly teammates. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500