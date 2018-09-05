Woman claims her signature forged on petition in Va. congressional race, files lawsuit

A Virginia woman is suing a Republican campaign staffer for $2.4 million, claiming her name was forged on a ballot petition. Her name appeared on petitions that placed an independent congressional candidate in Virginia's competitive 2nd District on November's ballot.

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A Virginia woman is suing a Republican campaign staffer for $2.4 million, claiming her name was forged on a ballot petition.

Susan Lambert claims in a lawsuit filed last week that her name is among dozens forged by staff working for Rep. Scott Taylor, R-Va.

The names appeared on petitions that placed independent congressional candidate Shaun Brown on November’s ballot. The Republican effort was widely seen as a strategy to split the Democratic vote in Virginia’s competitive 2nd District.

A judge on Wednesday removed Brown from the ballot, citing fraudulent signatures on the petitions.

The campaign staffer, Roberta Marciano, did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Facebook and LinkedIn. Norfolk Circuit Court records don’t list a lawyer for Marciano.

A prosecutor is also investigating the allegedly forged signatures.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.