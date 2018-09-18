202
Man arrested, charged with messing with Va. supermarket’s produce

By Jack Pointer September 18, 2018 4:48 pm 09/18/2018 04:48pm
WASHINGTON — This is why you should wash your produce, even when it’s organic.

Michael Dwayne Johnson, 27, was arrested Saturday afternoon at a Giant supermarket location in Manassas, Va.

Before we go any further, let’s just get this out of the way: Johnson is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Got it? OK.

So you’re probably wondering why the fella had a run-in with Manassas’s finest.

Um … Uh … This is somewhat awkward. Manassas City police! How about you field the question?

“A loss-prevention employee reported the suspect was seen picking up produce, pulling down his pants, rubbing the produce on his buttocks, and replacing the produce back on the shelf,” police said in a statement Monday.

Officers arrested Johnson at the scene. Several pallets of produce were later destroyed to prevent someone from eating … well, you know.

Johnson, of Manassas, is charged with destruction of property and indecent exposure.

