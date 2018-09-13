202
Falls Church police officer arrested on child porn charges

By Jack Moore September 13, 2018 12:07 pm 09/13/2018 12:07pm
WASHINGTON — A Falls Church, Virginia, police officer has been arrested on 10 counts of distributing child pornography, authorities announced Thursday.

Robert MacSeain, 29, of Fairfax, was arrested Wednesday by Virginia State Police after the FBI searched his residence, state police told WTOP.

In a release, the Falls Church police department said MacSeain has been suspended from the force and all his police authority, equipment and access have been revoked as the department completes an internal investigation.

MacSeain was hired by the Falls Church police in 2011 as a dispatcher. He became an officer in January 2017.

In a statement, the city it could not comment on the charges at this time because of the ongoing internal investigation.

WTOP’s Mike Murillo contributed to this report. 

Topics:
crime falls church internet crimes against children Jack Moore Local News Robert MacSeain Virginia
