Absentee voting now underway in Virginia

WASHINGTON — The midterm elections are not until Nov. 6, but voting is already getting underway in Virginia.

Starting Friday, Virginians who can’t make it to the polls on Election Day can cast an absentee ballot at their local voter registration office either in-person or by mail.

“Absentee voting is a great option,” said Virginia Department of Elections Commissioner Christopher Piper. “Whether you vote absentee by mail or in-person, it is important that you exercise your right to vote.”

In order to vote absentee in-person, voters can visit their registration office, fill out an absentee application form and cast their ballot. That can be done anytime during regular business hours up until Nov. 3.

The in-person option requires voters to have a photo ID with them.

For voters casting an absentee ballot through the mail, they must download an absentee application form, complete it and send it to their registration office by mail, fax or scanned attachment to an email by Oct. 30.

After they send the application, voters will be sent a ballot through the mail that they can complete and mail back.

Completed absentee ballots sent through the mail must be received by registration offices by 7 p.m. on election night, Nov. 6.

To vote absentee, Virginia voters are supposed to explain why they are not able to make it to the polls on Election Day.

Some acceptable reasons include being out of town for school, on business, going on vacation or being an active member of the military.

More information on your local voter registration office is available on the Virginia Department of Elections site.

