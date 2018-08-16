202
Va. schools cancel varsity football, cite lack of interest

By The Associated Press August 16, 2018 1:14 pm 08/16/2018 01:14pm
MANASSAS, Va. (AP) — Three Virginia high schools are canceling varsity football programs, citing a lack of interest.

Media outlets report that Charles City is canceling its entire program and other schools are canceling varsity schedules.

Park View High School in Sterling canceled its varsity schedule after only 18 players reported for tryouts. Manassas Park High School Principal Pamela Kalso told parents Tuesday that they’ll play a junior varsity schedule after practices routinely drew only 15 players.

The Virginia High School League recommends against playing varsity football with fewer than 25 students.

The declines come amid concerns about injuries, rising equipment and participation costs and demographic shifts. The National Federation of State High School Associations says high school football enrollment dropped 4.5 percent nationwide from 2006 to 2016.

