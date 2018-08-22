202
Va. man wanted on felony fondling charge arrested while awaiting flight to leave US

WASHINGTON — A Manassas, Virginia, man in the country illegally from El Salvador was arrested at Dulles International Airport Tuesday on an outstanding arrest warrant for felony fondling of a child.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said its officers arrested Jose Orlando Mendoza Quintanilla, 39, as he waited for a departing international flight for charges stemming from a 2007 incident in Manassas.

While the original charge came from the Manassas Police Department, Mendoza Quintanilla also was wanted by federal authorities after he was ordered to be removed from the country in 2007 following his illegal entry into the United States, CBP said.

Chris Downing, a supervisor in charge of Dulles for CBP, said his office gets a copy of the passenger list for all international flights to scan for passengers with outstanding warrants.

When Mendoza Quintanilla tried to leave the country, he appeared on the list as having a felony warrant, Downing said; officers confirmed Mendoza Quintanilla’s identity, arrested him and turned him over to airport police, who then took him to the Manassas police.

“Felony sexual offense is a serious charge, and it is compounded by the age of the victim. This arrest illustrates Customs and Border Protection’s close cooperation with our law enforcement partners to return an allegedly dangerous fugitive to justice,” said Casey Durst, director of CBP’s Baltimore Field Office.

