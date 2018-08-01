Man facing bomb-making charges after search of Va. home

A Virginia man is facing bomb-making charges after a search at his home.

CARROLLTON, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man is facing bomb-making charges after a search at his home.

The Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that they’ve charged 32-year-old Paul Longoria of Carrollton with manufacturing, possessing or using fire bombs or explosive materials. He’s being held without bond.

News outlets report that a criminal complaint states that deputies were helping the FBI with a search warrant for electronic devices prompted by threatening communications originating from the home. The complaint states that items found during the search are commonly used to make destructive devices and Longoria acknowledges that he owned the items.

Online court records do not list an attorney for Longoria.

