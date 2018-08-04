Commuters beware: I-395 road closures continue this weekend

Weekend commuters are advised to plan for major closures on the northbound lanes of Interstate 395 in Virginia as crews work on several bridges between the Springfield Interchange and the D.C. line. Here's what you need to know.

WASHINGTON — Weekend commuters are advised to plan for major closures on the northbound lanes of Interstate 395 in Virginia as crews work on several bridges between the Springfield Interchange and the D.C. line.

Changes to traffic:

Northbound general purpose lanes will close but at least two lanes will remain open during the day. Travel may be reduced to one open northbound lane during the overnight hours.

HOV lanes will stay open northbound for through traffic during the work.

Entrance ramps to I-395 general purpose lanes at Seminary Road and Shirlington Circle will close to northbound I-395 traffic. Detours will be in place and local traffic should use alternate routes.

Access to northbound HOV lanes from Seminary Road and Shirlington Circle will be available for all traffic heading to the Pentagon and D.C.

The closures will continue through Sunday afternoon.

This weekend marks the third of six consecutive weekends of bridge deck replacement as part of the 395 Express Lanes project and the Four Mile Run bridge rehabilitation.

The 395 Express Lanes are set to open in late 2019 and will extend current lanes 8 miles north to D.C. The Four Mile Run bridge project is expected to be completed this fall.

