Police need help identifying 10 people connected to Charlottesville rally assault

WASHINGTON — Charlottesville police are asking the public to help identify 10 people connected to an assault during the Aug. 12 white supremacist rally.

The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating an assault that occurred during the “Unite the Right” rally on the downtown mall near the 4th Street crossover in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Detective Braden Kirby said “various degrees of assault” occurred “throughout a period of one to two minutes of time.” He was unable to give more details. The assault was reported on Sept. 28.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 434-970-3604 or Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000.

