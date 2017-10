WASHINGTON — Police officers have been posted at all public schools in Charlottesville, Virginia, as well as many of the private schools, on Wednesday after a social media threat made reference to the recent mass shooting in Las Vegas.

Lt. Stephen Upman, of the Charlottesville police, told WTOP that they heard from the FBI earlier Wednesday about a post on a message board “expressing discontent with recent events in Charlottesville.”

The poster added that he or she admired the shooter in Las Vegas and that Charlottesville — “in particular, schools within the city, should be the next target.”

A “modified lockdown” is also in effect. Students will keep to their normal routines in school, but won’t be allowed out of the building.

WTOP’s Kristi King contributed to this report.

