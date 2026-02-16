Presidents Day crowds flock to Mount Vernon for George Washington tribute

As crowds honored the nation’s first president near his 294th birthday, Mount Vernon leaders highlighted Washington’s enduring humility, leadership, and legacy in shaping America’s founding ideals.

Presidents Day is when we celebrate the commanders in chief who lead our country over the past 250 years. Around 10,000 visitors showed up to the first president’s Virginia home to celebrate the day which closely coincides with his birthday.

“I am most gratified that so many people wish to give me well wishes and greetings upon the anniversary of my natal day,” George Washington said Monday.

He looked pretty spry for nearing 294 years old, answering questions from visitors, and posing for portraits with them as well.

The humble first president hoped he didn’t overshadow the legacy of his time: “I would say that I would prefer not to be remembered as the man, but I would prefer that my generation and the ideals that we stood for be remembered, because of the things that we have set into motion.”

“It is the Super Bowl here at Mount Vernon, absolutely. This is our big day! And it’s all hands-on deck,” Doug Bradburn, the president and CEO of George Washington’s Mount Vernon, told WTOP.

Visitors got a look at the newly renovated presidential home, weaponry from revolutionary times and even more modern artillery brought by the U.S. Army.

Of course, they also saw demonstrations from reenactors and music from the U.S. Army’s Old Guard.

“They’ve got great tradition here, and with the infantry display, as well as the Old Guard Fife and Drum. And that’s kind of what was of most interest to me,” said Ken Simmons from Stafford, Virginia.

Karen Bass stopped by Mount Vernon on her way home from touring Revolutionary War battlefields in the Carolinas. She paid her respects at Washington’s tomb recognizing him as the best president in U.S. history.

“My son-in-law was like ‘George Washington because he was the first,’ and I have to agree with that. After watching the Ken Burns series … we wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for George,” she said.

Bradburn said the first president would want the country to understand his “sense of humility” and care for others.

“He tried to take multiple perspectives in view. I think our country right now, we’re so eager and fed this rapid-fire, high-tech world. Opinions are coming at us 100 miles an hour. I think he would want people to take a step back and listen to people they disagree with,” Bradburn said.

