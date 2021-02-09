Valentine’s Day gift guide for the local sports fan in your life

Sports-themed gifts may not sound romantic, but for the right partner, they may be the perfect way to share a little joy on Valentine's Day.

With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, it’s once again time to take care of any last-minute holiday shopping for the most important person in your life.

Instead of chocolates and teddy bears, why not opt for something that shows how well you know your partner? More specifically, how you know that sports may or may not always be the first love of his or her life?

Washington Capitals

1. Pet napping bed

Own a pet with your special someone? Buy them a Capitals-themed, hat-shaped napping bed.

2. Greatest play coasters

To use on your table next to the beautiful home-cooked meal you are surely providing for your beloved, try these nice slate coasters that etch out the greatest plays in Washington Capitals history.

Washington Football Team

1. Chase Young jersey

Stay topical with the jersey of the man who just won NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Year award last weekend. Sure, you run the risk of reminding your partner that they might be more in love with Young than you at this point, but it still makes for a nice gesture.

2. Deluxe Washington Football Team corkscrew

For the bottle of wine you and your beloved inevitably dig into on Sunday night, use this fancy Washington football-themed corkscrew.

Washington Nationals

1. Championship-edition wine

Speaking of wine, why not turn to the past for your vintage? Reminisce on the epic 2019 World Series run for the Nationals with a Valentine’s Day Merlot.

2. Nationals bronze wine holder

And to hold said bottle of win, how about a bronze holder designed to look like a batter ready to swing your favorite bottle of red.

Washington Wizards

1. Glove/Scarf set

Looking ahead to next season when fans will hopefully be allowed back in the stadium? Get the Wizards fan in your life a scarf/glove set combination to stay warm on the way to Capital One Arena.

2. Bradley Beal jersey

This one is simple, but there’s no need to overthink it. Beal is the best player on the Wizards and one of the best scorers in the entire NBA. A Beal jersey is a can’t-miss gift for any Washington basketball fan.

Washington Mystics

1. Championship mug

Stay in and stay warm instead of braving the snow this Valentine’s Day. And while you’re at it, pour some hot cocoa to share with your partner out of these Mystics championship mugs.

2. WNBA hoodie

Let there be no doubt about your fandom as you stay warm this winter in this classic hoodie sweatshirt.