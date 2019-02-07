Why Valentine’s Day is bad for allergies

Giving or getting flowers for Valentine's Day is one of the classic gifts to show your love. Unfortunately, people can have severe symptoms such as sneezing, along with nose and eye itching and watering related to the pollen, or just the smell of particular flowers. Even an asthma attack can be triggered from them.

Love is in the air, yet for some people with allergies and other sensitivities, Valentine’s Day can be scarier than Halloween. You don’t want to ruin your or your sweetheart’s Valentine’s Day with a visit to the emergency room, so here are some tips to keep everyone safe.

Giving or getting flowers for Valentine’s Day is one of the classic gifts to show your love. Unfortunately, people can have severe symptoms such as sneezing, along with nose and eye itching and watering related to the pollen, or just the smell of particular flowers. Even an asthma attack can be triggered from them. According to the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology, there are many flowers you can get at a florist that produce little pollen. Look for tulips , roses, begonia, columbine, crocus, daffodil and geraniums if you want to be safe.

What says love more than a box of chocolates on Valentine’s Day? If you or your special other has food allergies, it can lead to disaster. Allergy to pure chocolate is rare, but most chocolate in made with milk, and many of the chocolate assortments contain tree nuts, peanuts, eggs, and other food allergens. Read all food labels to stay safe, and if you have any food allergies, be sure to always carry your epinephrine autoinjector.

Another traditional gift for Valentine’s Day is jewelry. Who doesn’t want some new bling? Well, if that person has contact allergy to nickel, it can lead to severe itching, blisters and rash in the area where the jewelry touches the skin. Nickel is most commonly found in necklaces, rings and earrings. Unlike allergy to flowers and foods, a reaction to a metal may take several days to develop after exposure. Jewelry made with stainless steel, copper, platinum and 24 karat gold is usually a safe choice.

Thinking about perfume or cologne as a Valentine’s Day present for the one you love? Unfortunately, some people have a response to strong fragrances. It is not a true allergy, but generally a reaction to odors created by volatile organic compounds. These compounds can trigger headaches, sneezing, watery eyes and runny noses. If your loved one doesn’t wear perfume or cologne, it’s probably for a reason and maybe that’s a gift you should avoid.

Stuffed animals such as teddy bears can be great gifts for Valentine’s Day. Why the worry for someone with allergies? Unfortunately, stuffed animals can harbor millions of house dust mites. These mites are one of the most common causes of allergies. Much like pollen, they can bring on sneezing and other nasal symptoms and even an asthma flareup.

Who doesn’t want to have a romantic dinner out for Valentine’s Day? If you or your loved one has any food allergies, however, precautions are needed. If you’ll be dining out at a restaurant you’ve never been to before, call ahead to make sure food allergies can be accommodated by the kitchen. You’ll be a romantic hero for the night.

Creating a romantic evening means getting rid of any risk of allergic reactions. Work with your allergist to make sure you and your loved one steer clear of anything that might cause symptoms. Even if you or your sweetheart has allergies, with a few precautions, your Valentine’s Day celebration can be “made in heaven.”

