How to watch your favorite NFL teams on streaming services if you’ve cut the cord on cable

If you recently gave up cable TV, you might be having trouble finding your favorite football game on a streaming service.

If you recently gave up cable TV, you might be having trouble finding your favorite football game on a streaming service.

“In the old days, you used to just need an antenna,” said Jim Wilcox, senior electronics editor at Consumer Reports.

He said that if you don’t have cable, you’re going to have to do some investigating to find where your games are streaming.

“We’ve seen more and more sports shift to streaming services, often exclusive services. And so what’s happened is that, for consumers, it’s added a lot of complexity to watching sports,” he said.

He said in a Consumer Reports article on where and how to stream that with the right streaming services that you can watch Sunday afternoon games on CBS and Fox, “Sunday Night Football” on NBC, and “Monday Night Football” on ESPN.

When it comes to Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, that will be on Fox this year.

He said to remember that CBS games will also be shown on the Paramount+ streaming, NBC’s games will also be available on Peacock, as well as its Telemundo Spanish language network, and some of ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” games will also be on ABC and the ESPN+ subscription service.

The Thanksgiving Day games will be on several different networks so you’ll want to look up which games you want to stream and make sure you have access to those services.

“It’s just become incumbent upon consumers to really understand where the games are being played and what services they need, and then have a certain willingness to pay for a month or two of those services so that they can see everything,” Wilcox said.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.