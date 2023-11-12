Timothée Chalamet raps about his ‘baby face’ in ‘SNL’ monologue with help from ever-ageless Kenan Thompson

Timothée Chalamet lambasted everything from Hollywood to his own angelic visage during the opening monologue for his second stint hosting “Saturday Night Live.”

Since the SAG-AFTRA strike is over, the “Wonka” star was free to continue to shamelessly promoting his upcoming movies, but things took an amusing turn when he was joined on stage by “SNL” featured cast member Marcello Hernández for a rap about their “baby faces.”

Channeling his alter-ego Lil Timmy Tim from his high school days, Chalamet then rapped about the dichotomy of having a baby face while still being a “bad guy.”

The duo were later joined by longtime “SNL” cast member Keenan Thompson, who went on stage and asked, “Y’all really gonna do a baby face song without your boy?!”

Thompson then slayed, rapping, “I’ve had this face since ‘Kenan & Kel,’ I age like a vampire, I age like Pharrell. All my life, I’ve been a cutie on TV, they think I’m 19, but I’m really 63!”

Thompson has the distinction of being the longest-running member of the “Saturday Night Live” cast, having joined the prestigious troupe 20 years ago in 2003.

The musical guest joining Chalamet this weekend was the supergroup boygenius.

“Saturday Night Live” will air a new episode next weekend on November 18, with Jason Momoa as host and Tate McRae as the musical guest.

