‘Saturday Night Live’ tackles Walker’s campaign in Georgia runoff election

The runoff for Georgia's remaining US Senate seat took the spotlight during the latest episode of "Saturday Night Live."

The show started with Republican senators meeting with Kenan Thompson as Herschel Walker to talk about Tuesday’s election.

“Herschel, the midterms weren’t the red wave we were hoping for, but we think you can win this Tuesday,” said Mikey Day as Sen. John Cornyn, a Texas Republican.

“Yes, the priority now is to get out the vote because you got this big runoff coming up,” said Cecily Strong as Sen. Marsha Blackburn, a Tennessee Republican.

Thompson as Walker replied, “Well, I’m good at those. My ex-wives said all I do is run off.”

The group goes on to talk about how competitive Walker’s race is against Sen. Raphael Warnock.

“This runoff is really important, Herschel. We could really use a win right now,” Day’s Cornyn explained.

“You can count on me,” Thompson as Walker quipped. “I came to chew ass and kick bubblegum and I’m all out of gugglebum.”

“Maybe in the final push, let’s lay low and focus on the message,” Strong’s Blackburn said.

“Exactly. Just like Kanye,” Thompson’s Walker said.

“No, no!” Strong’s Blackburn said in response.

After the senators grew increasingly concerned about the Republican candidate as he said he’d be looking into “vampires, werewolves” and “that scary little Geico gecko,” they decide to go with their plan B, which involved James Austin Johnson as Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell putting Walker in a secure room and locking the door.

“It’s only for a few days,” Johnson as McConnell joked before kicking off the show.