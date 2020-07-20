CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Fall school plans | Extreme heat causes changes to local testing sites | Local coronavirus test results
Reporter for CBS affiliate in New York dies in moped crash

The Associated Press

July 20, 2020, 12:53 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — A reporter for a CBS affiliate in New York has died in a moped crash, the station announced.

CBS2 New York reporter Nina Kapur was riding as a passenger on a moped that crashed in Manhattan on Saturday. She was taken to Bellevue Hospital, where she died.

The driver of the moped suffered minor injuries.

Officials at the station say they are “heartbroken” that a member of their news family has died.

The 26-year-old Kapur was a graduate of Syracuse University. She joined CBS2 last year after stints at WDVM TV in Maryland and News12 in Norwalk, Connecticut.

