‘Today’ show co-anchor Hoda Kotb adopts baby girl

By The Associated Press April 16, 2019 9:11 am 04/16/2019 09:11am
NEW YORK (AP) — “Today” show co-anchor Hoda Kotb’s family has grown.

In a telephone call on Tuesday, the 54-year-old told her colleagues that she has adopted a second child. Hope Catherine joins 2-year-old sister Haley Joy.

 

Kotb adopted Haley Joy in 2017.

Kotb says Haley is marching around saying “I’m a big sister.” She says Haley wanted to feed Hope raspberries for breakfast.

