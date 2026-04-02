Heavyweight boxer Derek Chisora rides army tank with Nigel Farage to press event

LONDON (AP) — Heavyweight boxer Derek Chisora arrived to a press conference on an army tank alongside British politician Nigel…

LONDON (AP) — Heavyweight boxer Derek Chisora arrived to a press conference on an army tank alongside British politician Nigel Farage on Thursday.

The Zimbabwe-born Briton is facing American Deontay Wilder at O2 Arena on Saturday in what will be each fighter’s 50th professional bout. They participated in pre-fight press event Thursday.

At 42 years old, Chisora has billed the matchup as the final fight of his career. The 40-year-old Wilder, a former WBC world heavyweight champion, has lost four of his last six bouts.

Farage is the leader of hard-right party Reform UK. He is currently campaigning for May 7 local and regional elections.

Farage and Chisora each waved a small Union Jack flag as they arrived, but Farage did not attend the press conference.

During a recent interview with The Guardian, Chisora bumped into Farage at a London restaurant. In the piece, prominent boxing journalist Donald McRae asked Chisora how he first met Farage. The boxer responded: “Years ago, through a mutual friend. We do so much together.”

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