Photos of Londoners in costume sprinting with frying pans on Pancake Day

LONDON (AP) — Racers dressed in costumes including a number two pencil, a penguin and a strawberry ran with a…

LONDON (AP) — Racers dressed in costumes including a number two pencil, a penguin and a strawberry ran with a frying pan in hand through a central London square to compete in the annual pancake flipping competition. The celebration of Pancake Day takes place each year on Shrove Tuesday, also known as Fat Tuesday, the final day before the 40-day Christian fasting season of Lent.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.