Live Radio
Home » Trending Now » Larry the cat, Britain's…

Larry the cat, Britain’s Chief Mouser at 10 Downing Street for 15 years, in photos

The Associated Press

February 15, 2026, 12:04 AM

LONDON (AP) — Photos look back at 15 years of Larry the cat as Britain’s Chief Mouser at 10 Downing Street, where the former stray has become a familiar presence through years of political change. Adopted in 2011, Larry has served under six prime ministers, earning a reputation for greeting dignitaries, lounging in the spotlight and remaining a constant at the heart of British government.

___

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Trending Now | World News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up