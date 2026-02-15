Larry the cat, Britain’s Chief Mouser at 10 Downing Street for 15 years, in photos

LONDON (AP) — Photos look back at 15 years of Larry the cat as Britain’s Chief Mouser at 10 Downing…

LONDON (AP) — Photos look back at 15 years of Larry the cat as Britain’s Chief Mouser at 10 Downing Street, where the former stray has become a familiar presence through years of political change. Adopted in 2011, Larry has served under six prime ministers, earning a reputation for greeting dignitaries, lounging in the spotlight and remaining a constant at the heart of British government.

