Live Radio
Home » Trending Now » Shoplifter chased by police…

Shoplifter chased by police on horses in New Mexico, video shows

The Associated Press

March 30, 2024, 4:11 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Police in New Mexico had all the horsepower in this chase: A shoplifter was detained outside a Walgreens this month after trying to outrun a horse-mounted police officer.

Albuquerque police bodycam video shows a dark-brown horse trotting through a parking lot behind a man in black clothing.

The horse catches up to him within seconds.

“It wasn’t me,” the man yells as he leads the horse and police officer into the street, stopping traffic.

The man then finds himself surrounded when two more police officers on horses arrive at the scene, the video shows.

One of the officers dismounts from his horse and handcuffs the man, who has been charged with stealing $230 worth of merchandise from the Walgreens, according to the Albuquerque Police Department.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News | Trending Now
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up