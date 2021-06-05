CICADAS: Why cicadas sound different | Photos | Cicada tacos on the menu | FAQs about Brood X
Home » Trending Now » No shirts, pants or…

No shirts, pants or undies needed on bike ride, just a mask

The Associated Press

June 5, 2021, 2:26 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia bike riders won’t need their shirts, pants, skirts or even underwear — just a mask.

Organizers of the annual Philly Naked Bike Ride say this year’s event will take place Aug. 28 and will require masks, based on the city’s earlier coronavirus restrictions.

The city lifted most of its COVID-19 rules this week, citing an increase in vaccinations and a decrease in cases. But ride organizers said they hadn’t had a chance to chat since the city’s guidelines changed so for the time being, they’re “going to stick with our initial mask guidance.” Lead organizer Wesley Noonan-Sessa said they’ll keep an eye on what the city says in the next month or so.

Ride participants, sometimes in the thousands, usually gather in a park to strip off their clothes and paint each other’s bodies before carefully hopping on their bikes. The naked ride is to promote positive body image, advocate for the safety of cyclists and protest dependence on fossil fuels.

Riders pedal a 10-mile (16-kilometer) course while taking in sights including Independence Hall, the Liberty Bell and the Philadelphia Museum of Art’s steps, featured in the “Rocky” movies.

The coronavirus pandemic slammed the brakes on the ride that had been planned for last year. Organizers said then that canceling the 2020 event was “the most responsible thing to do.”

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Rocket delivery service might be coming to an Air Force near you

Who is a CDO’s boss? Survey finds mixed role in agency hierarchy

These bills would add new responsibilities to agencies, contemplate relocations

Pentagon has a new strategy for JADC2, but most of us won’t be able to see it for a while

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up