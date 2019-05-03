3rd grade class’ remix of ‘Old Town Road’ is the only one you need

A third grade class recorded the most adorable, wholesome version of Lil Nas X's rap-country crossover hit, and people are praising the teacher for finding a way to get her students excited about solving math problems. See the video.

There are many remixes of Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” floating out there. But you don’t need to look any further than this one.

A third grade class recorded the most adorable, wholesome version of Lil Nas X’s rap-country crossover hit, and people are praising the teacher for finding a way to get her students excited about solving math problems.

Alabama third grade teacher Jasmine A. Merlette posted a video of her and her students singing along to a version of the song that stresses persistence and determination. According to Merlette’s Twitter hashtags, the kids slayed their state test.

“I’m gonna ace my test, gonna raise my score / I’m gonna solve ’til I can’t no more,” Merlette and the kids sing before the beat drops and everyone starts jumping up and down.

There are no horses in the video, but a giraffe makes a surprise appearance.

Lil Nas X himself got a little emotional after seeing the video and weighed in.

“i’m cheesing hard as hell watching this. this beautiful lol,” he wrote on Twitter.

This content was republished with permission from CNN.