WATCH: Mother embarrasses son on Terps’ fan cam

WASHINGTON — A young Maryland fan went viral, when all he wanted to do was watch the Terps hoop it up against Loyola.

It happened during a second-half timeout Tuesday night and involved that disgraceful invasion of privacy known as the fan cam.

When Kelly Clarkson’s “Since U Been Gone” blasted from the PA, the boy’s mother treated him to a lip-sync serenade for all the arena to see. Mom was selling it, but the youngster sure wasn’t buying.

He reluctantly weathered the shame hurricane — at times with his hoodie up.

Both ESPN and from Ms. Clarkson herself have since given the sad incident traction. See it for yourself below.

🎶 SINCE U BEEN GONE 🎶 “Mom please sto-” 🎶 I CAN BREATHE FOR THE FIRST TIME 🎶 pic.twitter.com/4b5DQ7SzdE — Maryland Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) December 12, 2018

