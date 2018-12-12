202.5
WATCH: Mother embarrasses son on Terps’ fan cam

By Jack Pointer December 12, 2018 5:49 pm 12/12/2018 05:49pm
WASHINGTON — A young Maryland fan went viral, when all he wanted to do was watch the Terps hoop it up against Loyola.

It happened during a second-half timeout Tuesday night and involved that disgraceful invasion of privacy known as the fan cam.

When Kelly Clarkson’s “Since U Been Gone” blasted from the PA, the boy’s mother treated him to a lip-sync serenade for all the arena to see. Mom was selling it, but the youngster sure wasn’t buying.

He reluctantly weathered the shame hurricane — at times with his hoodie up.

Both ESPN and from Ms. Clarkson herself have since given the sad incident traction. See it for yourself below.

maryland terps Sports Trending Now Washington, DC Sports
