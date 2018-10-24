WATCH: CNN reports from outside after studios were evacuated

On the same day that suspicious packages addressed to Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton were intercepted, CNN's New York offices received one as well, prompting an evacuation of its studios Wednesday. Here's how CNN's Poppy Harlow and Jim Scuitto covered the story from outside the studio.

WASHINGTON — On the same day that suspicious packages addressed to Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton were intercepted by the Secret Service, CNN’s New York offices received one as well, prompting an evacuation of its midtown-Manhattan studios Wednesday.

A police bomb squad later removed the suspicious package.

Poppy Harlow and Jim Scuitto reported from outside the building as New York police investigated. Here’s how they covered it.

