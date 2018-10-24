202
WATCH: CNN reports from outside after studios were evacuated

By Jack Pointer October 24, 2018 1:13 pm 10/24/2018 01:13pm
WASHINGTON — On the same day that suspicious packages addressed to Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton were intercepted by the Secret Service, CNN’s New York offices received one as well, prompting an evacuation of its midtown-Manhattan studios Wednesday.

A police bomb squad later removed the suspicious package.

Poppy Harlow and Jim Scuitto reported from outside the building as New York police investigated. Here’s how they covered it.

Topics:
cnn jack pointer National News Trending Now
