It’s no trick: Avoid bringing these items when you fly this Halloween

The agency has already confiscated a fake bullet-lined belt, sai swords that are popular with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle fans and, yep, a razor-bladed Batarang.
That doesn’t mean you can’t hitch a ride on your broomstick, but do be aware of prohibited items.
If you’re toting a magic potion, keep the TSA’s 3-1-1 rule in mind. That means any liquid you’ve got with you can only be 3.4 ounces or less and it has to fit into a plastic quart-sized bag if being carried through a security checkpoint.
Bladed props — knives, hatchets, pitchforks, lightsabers, brooms, swords and scythes — have to be checked in baggage.
Don’t bring explosive replicas: anything that looks like it might go boom, including grenades, bombs or rocket launchers, are prohibited.
Candy is allowed, but any liquid has to follow that 3-1-1 rule.
And don’t wear your creepy mask through security. You’re gonna have to take it off so officers can ID you. Ditto for face paint.
If you’re a caped crusader, that fluttering fabric will need to be placed in a carry-on bag or bin until screening is over.
Pumpkins — specifically of the jack-o’-lantern variety — are technically OK, but bring it in a carry-on bag.
If you’ve got questions about what you can or cannot fly with, check with the TSA over Twitter/X or Facebook Messenger at @AskTSA. Travelers may also send a question by texting “Travel” to AskTSA (275-872).
Good night, good frights and great flights.