It’s no trick: Avoid bringing these items when you fly this Halloween

Ghouls and goblins are more than welcome to fly the spooky skies this Halloween — but the TSA is asking you not to bring some of these other items with you.

This fake bullet-lined belt was not permitted through the security checkpoint at John F. Kennedy International Airport earlier this year. (Courtesy TSA) This fake bullet-lined belt was not permitted through the security checkpoint at John F. Kennedy International Airport earlier this year. (Courtesy TSA) Ghouls and goblins are more than welcome to fly the spooky skies this Halloween — but the TSA is asking you not to bring some of these other items with you.

The agency has already confiscated a fake bullet-lined belt, sai swords that are popular with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle fans and, yep, a razor-bladed Batarang.

That doesn’t mean you can’t hitch a ride on your broomstick, but do be aware of prohibited items.

If you’re toting a magic potion, keep the TSA’s 3-1-1 rule in mind. That means any liquid you’ve got with you can only be 3.4 ounces or less and it has to fit into a plastic quart-sized bag if being carried through a security checkpoint.

Bladed props — knives, hatchets, pitchforks, lightsabers, brooms, swords and scythes — have to be checked in baggage.

Don’t bring explosive replicas: anything that looks like it might go boom, including grenades, bombs or rocket launchers, are prohibited.

Candy is allowed, but any liquid has to follow that 3-1-1 rule.

And don’t wear your creepy mask through security. You’re gonna have to take it off so officers can ID you. Ditto for face paint.

If you’re a caped crusader, that fluttering fabric will need to be placed in a carry-on bag or bin until screening is over.

Pumpkins — specifically of the jack-o’-lantern variety — are technically OK, but bring it in a carry-on bag.

If you’ve got questions about what you can or cannot fly with, check with the TSA over Twitter/X or Facebook Messenger at @AskTSA. Travelers may also send a question by texting “Travel” to AskTSA (275-872).

Good night, good frights and great flights.