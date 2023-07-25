Why travel insurance may be your best bet this summer

Natural disasters, unprecedented weather and airline staffing shortages are among the issues that have messed up some travel plans. That's why many travel advisers are recommending travel insurance.

A Southwest airlines customer service representative, left, assists a traveler at the ticketing counter at Love Field airport, Friday, May 19, 2023, in Dallas. The unofficial start of the summer travel season is here, with airlines hoping to avoid the chaos of last year and travelers scrounging for ways to save a few bucks on pricey airfares and hotel rooms.(AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)(AP/Tony Gutierrez)

It’s been a frustrating summer so far for air travelers whose plans were upset by flight disruptions, including delays and cancellations.

Natural disasters, such as the fires in Greece and airline staffing shortages, are among the issues that have upset some travel plans. That’s why many travel advisers are recommending travel insurance.

Whether flying inside the United States or internationally, trips these days are costly and travel insurance is a way to avoid unexpected costs. Natural disasters, injury or illness are among the circumstances that can botch travel plans. Some plans cover the travel for legal obligations, such as a jury duty summons.

The cost of travel insurance ranges between 4% and 10% of a trip’s price depending on the type of coverage.

The types of insurance include trip cancellation, which reimburses prepaid travel expenses, should you be unable to make the trip. Insurance for baggage loss reimburses travelers for loss of personal items.

And there’s travel insurance for medical events, which provides coverage for those who may become ill or injured when traveling.

