Come January, your passport may not be enough to travel to the EU

Beginning in 2024, if you are headed to Europe, you might discover having a U.S. passport isn’t enough to board your flight. The European Union plans to begin requiring visa-like authorization ahead of a visit.

Passengers stay in front of a video screen with the check-in times for flights during a nationwide strike of airports ground staff, and check-in services at Rome's Fiumicino International airport in Fumicino, Italy, Saturday, July 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)(AP/Gregorio Borgia)

Passengers stay in front of a video screen with the check-in times for flights during a nationwide strike of airports ground staff, and check-in services at Rome's Fiumicino International airport in Fumicino, Italy, Saturday, July 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)(AP/Gregorio Borgia)

Beginning in 2024, if you are headed to Europe, you might discover having a U.S. passport isn’t enough to board your flight. The European Union plans to begin requiring visa-like authorization ahead of a visit.

It is part of the EU’s roll out of the European Travel Information and Authorization System, or ETIAS.

“It’s going to create a lot of confusion for passengers and travelers going to Europe because the airlines will be put on notice that if you don’t show (the authorization) when you check in for your flight, they will not board you,” said CBS News travel editor Peter Greenberg.

According to the EU, the process can be done online, and many passengers will receive approval within minutes, but others may have to wait up to 30 days for approval.

“This is why you should apply well in advance of your travel (plans) to avoid complications,” an EU webpage with frequently asked questions on the process stated.

Greenberg said if your trip to Europe takes place this year, you are fine to travel. But, for travelers going in January or beyond, you should watch this closely.

This program is in response to the visa applications people heading to the United States from Europe must apply for, according to Greenberg.

Greenberg said since the program has been delayed twice, by November, there should be a clearer picture as to whether the program will fully kick in. He likened it to the rollout of the Real ID program in the United States, which was supposed to begin in 2015. So far, it still isn’t in effect fully.

If you have plane tickets to Europe for next year, he recommends that you check and see if the roll out is still slated to happen in November. If it is, apply for the electronic authorization.

“At the end of the day, it’s only gonna be $8 or $10,” Greenberg said. “It’s just an annoyance. But if you don’t do it, you don’t get to go.”

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.