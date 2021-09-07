9/11 ANNIVERSARY: DC-area firefighters reflect | Muslim Americans still fighting bias | Teaching Sept. 11 as history | Effects on mental health | How air travel changed
More travelers turn to travel agencies for help with planning pandemic trips

Melissa Howell | mhowell@wtop.com

September 7, 2021, 12:15 PM

Planning a trip has become more complicated during the pandemic, but that has meant a new opportunity for travel agencies: providing a foolproof way to plan trips during the pandemic.

“They will make sure you have the information you need, and know where you can and cannot travel to,” said Eric Hrubant, the owner of Cire Travel in D.C.

Calls to Hrubant’s office from people who have never used advisers have soared.

“We get anywhere from 10 and 50 cold calls a day,” Hrubant said. “Two hours out of my eight-hour day is now checking resources and COVID requirements. We’re actually booking those COVID appointments so they can come back to the U.S.”

According to the American Society of Travel Advisors, about 44% of travelers who normally don’t use a trip service said they’re now more likely to use a travel adviser. Further, nearly half of all travelers, also 44%, said they plan to use an adviser once the pandemic is over.

According to Hrubant, traveling is definitely more complex during the pandemic, but not impossible.

“That’s what we do,” Hrubant said.

