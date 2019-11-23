Stretch your winter travel budget by waiting for Cyber Monday deals

A number of travel sites like Orbitz, CheapTickets and Travelocity will soon be rolling out Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

Hold off booking your winter vacation for just a few more days. A number of travel sites like Orbitz, CheapTickets and Travelocity will soon be rolling out Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, according to travel experts.

Jason Heidemann, a senior writer at Travelocity, said Cyber Monday can produce hotel discounts up to 50% off the usual price.

Mel Dohmen, a senior communications manager with Expedia, agreed with Heidemann and told WTOP that it’s a good idea to keep an eye out for both discounts and promo codes next week.

“You’re going to save the most on hotels during cyber week,” she said. “[Add] a promo code on top of that so you could get 15% off, 17% off.”

Most of the deals won’t be revealed until the big shopping days, Dohmen said. Those who have already started searching for deals should bookmark their finds and come back to them on Friday.

Packaging airfare with hotels could also produce a big win for many wallets, as it’s likely that discounts for cheap flights alone may not appear next week.

Here’s the best game plan: “If you find a great flight deal, go over to one of these sites and see if you can find that same route deal and bundle it together with a hotel,” Dohmen said. “There are also really great package codes that you can use during these cyber holidays.”

Booking through a travel site’s app and opting in for rewards programs may bring a few extra perks, Dohmen said.

Martina Sheehan from Orbitz said her site’s rewards program offers shoppers a $25 boost if they cash in their unused travel bucks on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

“Enrolling in a loyalty program also means anything booked during Cyber Week will earn travelers extra savings in the future, too,” said Sheehan.

Based on data from past years on the discount travel sites, some of the most popular destinations for Black Friday travel shoppers include Mexico, Florida and New Orleans.

A few days later, on Cyber Monday, trips to Great Britain and Ireland, along with New York and San Francisco resonate with travelers.

