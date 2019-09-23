The Transportation Security Administration has rolled out a pilot project to enroll travelers in the Precheck program right from the airport. The test is being conducted at BWI Marshall Airport.

If you just passed through a long airport security line at BWI Marshall Airport and wished there was a way to speed up the process, here’s some good news.

The Transportation Security Administration is now signing up passengers for the TSA Precheck program right from the airport.

It’s part of a temporary pilot project TSA is testing out at BWI Marshall, the agency announced Monday.

TSA Precheck allows travelers to pass through expedited security screening. In addition, Precheck travelers don’t have to remove their shoes, belts or jackets when they go through security.

Currently, travelers who want to sign up for the program have to apply online and then visit an enrollment center in-person to undergo a background check and be fingerprinted.

With the pilot project, TSA is enrolling passengers using a special tablet device that takes their fingerprints and verifies their identity.

The agency began the test earlier this month on the secure side of BWI Marshall’s D/E checkpoint. That means travelers who want to sign up for Precheck can only do so after passing through security screening.

The agency wants to know whether passengers are more likely to enroll before domestic or international flights; if there are certain times of the day when travelers are more likely to enroll; and if their wait time at a given checkpoint is a factor in enrollment.

The agency is running the test through Sept. 30. Depending on the results, TSA could expand the program at other airports.

TSA Precheck, which is open to U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents, is valid for five years and costs $85.

