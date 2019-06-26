If you're traveling this summer, know that the Transportation Security Administration is preparing for what will be the busiest travel season in its history. And there will be an added wrinkle in 2020.

“This week, leading up to July Fourth is probably going to be one of the busiest ones at all three area airports,” TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein said.

And there will be an added wrinkle in 2020: Beginning Oct. 1 of that year, every traveler 18 years old and older who uses a driver’s license to get through airport security checkpoints will need a REAL ID.

Travelers should begin preparing, she said, by obtaining the proper identification to avoid problems and long lines once the deadline kicks in. The goal is to improve the accuracy of state-issued identification and deter terrorists from using fake IDs, she said.

“You know it’s a REAL ID if it’s got a star in the upper portion of the card,” Farbstein added.

Other forms of ID will still be accepted by TSA, including passports and military IDs.

