The 30 most famous landmarks in the world

These monuments and natural wonders connect us to a destination and inspire travel.

These top landmarks inspire awe.

Landmarks give us a sense of place. These monuments and natural wonders connect us to a destination and inspire travel. In Paris, it’s the Eiffel Tower and in New York City it’s the Statue of Liberty. All monumental to each place and its history, these 30 landmarks should be on your bucket list when traveling the world.

Angkor: Siem Reap, Cambodia The expansive Angkor temple complex is one of Southeast Asia’s most significant archaeological sites. This UNESCO World Heritage Site is where the Khmer Empire famously reigned from the ninth to 15th centuries. To best understand Angkor’s history and its unique Khmer architecture, book a tour guide. And whether you get a guide or choose to explore on your own, be sure to climb to the top of Angkor Wat for truly spectacular views. (AP/Heng Sinith)

