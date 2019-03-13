202
Home » Travel News » 13 top places to…

13 top places to visit in Tuscany, Italy

By U.S. News & World Report | @usnews March 29, 2019 12:50 am 03/29/2019 12:50am
25 Shares

Get your fill of wine, rolling hills and medieval architecture as you explore these quaint Tuscan locales.

You could easily spend years wandering through Tuscany‘s charming villages and spectacular landscapes. Each spot is unique in its own right, yet there is a continuity throughout this central Italian region. Most of these towns and cities shine the brightest in spring and fall, when average temperatures sit in the 70s. No matter which of these 13 can’t-miss destinations you choose to visit, you’ll want to bring your walking shoes (most of these locales restrict vehicles inside their walls), a thirst for wine, an empty stomach and a love for history.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

More from U.S. News

7 Best Places to Visit in Italy

10 Best Wine Vacations

5 Best Beaches in Italy

13 Top Places to Visit in Tuscany, Italy originally appeared on usnews.com

More News

Topics:
Italy Latest News Life & Style Photo Galleries travel Travel News Tuscany
700

Galleries

Photo Galleries

See more photo galleries on WTOP

Recommended
Latest
600
Celebrity birthdays March 31 - April 6
2019 cherry blossoms
Opening Day at Nats Park
Today in History: March 31
40 years ago: Three Mile Island
Meet the 2019 Washington Nationals
Robert E. Lee's home for sale
13 spring festivals, events in DC area
Remembering Exxon Valdez oil spill
What to buy in March
The 30 most famous landmarks in the world
10 excellent educational vacations for families
2019 local deaths of note
‘Skinny’ on DC-area gym classes
6th deadliest tornado in US history
Celebrity deaths
March Entertainment Guide
Red carpet fashion
Academy Award winners
February snow
Westminster Kennel Club dog show
Wolf Trap reveals summer lineup
New York Fashion Week 2019
WTOP gets top-notch new home
Northam under fire over photo
See commericals from Super Bowl LIII
Longest government shutdown in US history
700

Galleries

Photo Galleries

See more photo galleries on WTOP

Recommended
Latest
600