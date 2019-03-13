13 top places to visit in Tuscany, Italy

Get your fill of wine, rolling hills and medieval architecture as you explore these quaint Tuscan locales.

Get your fill of wine, rolling hills and medieval architecture as you explore these quaint Tuscan locales.

You could easily spend years wandering through Tuscany‘s charming villages and spectacular landscapes. Each spot is unique in its own right, yet there is a continuity throughout this central Italian region. Most of these towns and cities shine the brightest in spring and fall, when average temperatures sit in the 70s. No matter which of these 13 can’t-miss destinations you choose to visit, you’ll want to bring your walking shoes (most of these locales restrict vehicles inside their walls), a thirst for wine, an empty stomach and a love for history.

San Gimignano A quaint medieval town that’s popular with tourists, San Gimignano is a UNESCO World Heritage Site that once featured 65 towers built by wealthy families, though only 13 remain today. Must-see attractions include the Piazza della Cisterna, the 12th-century Duomo di San Gimignano and the Via Francigena, an ancient Christian pilgrimage route that runs through town. San Gimignano also offers various restaurants and shops, many of which fill with visitors in the afternoon when tour buses arrive. For a quieter atmosphere, rent a room in one of the town’s ancient buildings through a vacation rental company like HomeAway or VRBO. (Getty Images)

