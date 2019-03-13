13 top places to visit in Tuscany, Italy

Get your fill of wine, rolling hills and medieval architecture as you explore these quaint Tuscan locales.
You could easily spend years wandering through Tuscany‘s charming villages and spectacular landscapes. Each spot is unique in its own right, yet there is a continuity throughout this central Italian region. Most of these towns and cities shine the brightest in spring and fall, when average temperatures sit in the 70s. No matter which of these 13 can’t-miss destinations you choose to visit, you’ll want to bring your walking shoes (most of these locales restrict vehicles inside their walls), a thirst for wine, an empty stomach and a love for history.