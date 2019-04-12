Cherry blossom parade, Emancipation Day celebrations will close DC roads Saturday

Those planning to attend or maneuver past the cherry blossom parade or the Emancipation Day celebration should plan on extensive road closures throughout the downtown area.

(Cherry blossom parade road closures in red; Emancipation Day road closures in black.)

D.C. will be bustling with fun events this Saturday, and those planning to attend or maneuver past the cherry blossom parade or the Emancipation Day celebration should plan on extensive road closures throughout the downtown area.

The National Cherry Blossom Festival Parade will run along Constitution Avenue from Seventh to 17th Streets Northwest from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday.

The following streets will be closed and will be unavailable for parking from 3 a.m. to 4 p.m.:

Constitution Avenue from Seventh to 10th streets Northwest

Fourth and Seventh streets from Constitution Avenue Northwest to Independence Avenue Southwest

The following streets will close from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will be unavailable for parking from 3 a.m. to 4 p.m.:

Ninth Street between Pennsylvania and Constitution avenues Northwest

Constitution Avenue Northwest from Seventh to 23rd streets Northwest

10th Street between Pennsylvania and Constitution avenues Northwest

12th Street between Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest and Independence Avenue Southwest

SE/SW Freeway-Access to 12th Street Tunnel from I-395 ramp

14th Street between North Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest and Independence Avenue Southwest

Inbound I-395 (14th Street Bridge). All traffic will be sent eastbound on I-395 SW Freeway.

17th Street between New York Avenue Northwest and Independence Avenue Southwest

19th Street between E Street Northwest and Constitution Avenue Northwest

Virginia Avenue Northwest between 20th Street Northwest and Constitution Avenue Northwest

All street closures and listed times are subject to change.

Emancipation Day celebrations include a parade, concert and fireworks.

The parade is scheduled to start at 2 p.m., and the concert is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. The night will end with a fireworks display on Pennsylvania Avenue.

The following streets will close and remain unavailable for parking from 7 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. for the Freedom Plaza concert and event:

E Street Northwest from 13th to 14th streets Northwest

Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest from 12th to 14th streets Northwest

13th Street Northwest from E Street Northwest to Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest

The following streets will be closed and unavailable for parking from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the parade staging area:

10th Street Northwest between E Street Northwest and Constitution Avenue Northwest

The following streets will be closed from 1 to 3 p.m. for the parade:

Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest from Ninth to 12th streets Northwest

10th Street Northwest between E Street Northwest and Constitution Avenue Northwest

11th Street Northwest between E Street Northwest and Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest

12th Street Northwest between E Street Northwest and Constitution Avenue Northwest

All street closures and listed times are subject to change.

In addition to the street closures Saturday, there will also be changes to trash pickup and parking enforcement on Tuesday, when the D.C. Department of Public Works observes Emancipation Day.

Trash and recycling collection will not happen on Tuesday, but will slide one day over for the rest of the week until next Saturday.

The Department of Public Works will not enforce parking meters, residential parking, rush hour lane restrictions or tow abandoned vehicles on Tuesday, except along the streetcar line.

The Fort Totten and Benning Road transfer stations will be closed Tuesday and will reopen Wednesday.

The Blue Plains Impoundment Lot will be closed Tuesday and reopen on Wednesday.

WTOP’s Alejandro Alvarez contributed to this report.

