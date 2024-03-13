Live Radio
Home » Tracking the DC Metro 24/7 » Metro renovates 169 restrooms…

Metro renovates 169 restrooms in rail stations. Many people are surprised they even exist

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

March 13, 2024, 8:37 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
A "bathroom out of service" appears at a Metro station, just days after the transit agency said all of its stations have renovated restrooms. (WTOP/Bill McFarland)

It took some time but after 14 years, Metro said it has completely renovated all 169 Metrorail bathrooms in the D.C. area. But the reaction on riders’ minds was a resounding, “Metro has restrooms?”

Social media users expressed surprise the transit agency had station restrooms available for the public in the first place.

And those who did know shared their experience trying to use a Metrorail station restroom.

Metro said newer stations, such as McLean, Tysons, Wiehle-Reston, Potomac Yard and others built recently, have restrooms that are marked and easily accessed by those in need, but many older stations were not built with public restrooms in mind.

Some stations have bathrooms outside, such as Wiehle-Reston East, while others have bathrooms in the back, such as the one in Downtown Largo.

If you are looking for a port in a storm, Metro said you can ask a station manager to let you use the bathroom “as long as there isn’t maintenance or an emergency.”

Friendship Heights Metro bathroom
A ‘bathroom out of service’ sign appears at the Friendship Heights Metro station, just days after the transit agency said it had renovated all 169 restrooms at its rail stations. (WTOP/Bill McFarland)

Metro said part of the renovation efforts include signage and wayfinding tools to let riders know where the restrooms are.

Metrorail has 98 stations in the region.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She is a graduate of American University and The George Washington University.

aconstantino@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up