Capitol South Metro station closed through Sunday afternoon for ‘full-scale’ active shooter training

From opening until 2 p.m., Orange Line riders hoping to stop or pass through Capitol South Metro Station should adjust their plans slightly while several police and metro staff conduct a law enforcement exercise at the station.

If you’re wondering why your Orange Line trip on the Metro is delayed through Sunday afternoon, the Metro Transit Police and several area first response agencies have your answer.

From opening until 2 p.m., Orange Line riders hoping to stop or pass through Capitol South Metro Station should adjust their plans slightly while several police and metro staff conduct a law enforcement exercise at the station.

The full-scale security exercise, officials said in a news release, is a simulation of a response to “an active assailant in the Metro” and will include over 100 first responders and staff from across the District. Residents and travelers near the station may also see and hear weapons fire — officials are using blanks for this drill — along with a significant emergency response.

“That being said, don’t be alarmed by simulated ammunition noises and a lot of police activity around the Capitol South station if you’re just walking by,” the release said.

Metro is easing impacts on the Orange Line by offering free connecting shuttle buses to travel between Federal Center SW and Eastern Market. Blue and Silver Line riders traveling through the stop will see normal service surrounding the stop, with trains arriving every 12 minutes. Shuttle busses will be servicing three locations:

Federal Center SW — Shuttle located near the Third and D St. SW station entrance.

— Shuttle located near the Third and D St. SW station entrance. Capitol South — Shuttle located near the intersection of Independence Ave and First St. SE.

— Shuttle located near the intersection of Independence Ave and First St. SE. Eastern Market, Westbound — Use the shuttle opposite the station entrance at Pennsylvania Ave SE between Seventh and Eighth St. SE.

— Use the shuttle opposite the station entrance at Pennsylvania Ave SE between Seventh and Eighth St. SE. Eastern Market, Eastbound — Use the in front of the station entrance at Pennsylvania Ave SE between Seventh and Eighth St. SE.

Orange Line customers must hop on the Silver Line at Ballston to arrive at stops before Capitol South.

Tomorrow, don’t be alarmed by a large emergency response at Capitol South Station. THIS IS ONLY AN EXERCISE. @MetroTransitPD & @CapitolPolice will hold an active shooter training. The station is closed 7AM-2PM. Free shuttle buses b/t Eastern Mkt and Federal Ctr SW. #wmata pic.twitter.com/JdGjWl4awC — Metro Forward (@wmata) September 16, 2023

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.