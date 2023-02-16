Live Radio
Family of man dragged, killed by metro train demanding answers

Kyle Cooper | kcooper@wtop.com

February 16, 2023, 9:52 PM

The family of the man who died after being dragged by a Metro train is speaking out and wants more answers about his death.

Harold Riley, 50, arrived at the Dunn Loring Station on Wednesday with his service dog Daisy.

He got off the train, but Daisy did not. The train doors closed on his leash, which was apparently tied to his pants, causing Riley to be dragged as the train left the station.

Harold Riley’s daughter, Amanda Greenwood, spoke to WTOP’s news partners at NBC 4.

“We have a lot of questions,” Greenwood said. “Our understanding is there’s a video out there and all of that. We’re just trying, of course, obviously, to get access to kind of see.”

Greenwood said Daisy went everywhere with Riley, who rode Metro frequently.

“My father rides that metro probably five, six, seven times a day and he’s been doing that for probably the last year-and-a-half with Daisy.”

Police said the train operator performed two “safe door checks” before moving the train. The video appears to show the man was 450 feet, about the length of a six-car Metro train, from the operator at the time of the incident, according to police.

