Silver Line project impacted by inflation, officials say

Anna-Lysa Gayle | AnnaLysa.Gayle@wtop.com

July 19, 2022, 5:32 PM

On Wednesday, the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority (MWAA) will call for more funding for part two of the Silver Line project.

“Based on these project closeout requirements, the current forecast for the Metrorail Project Phase 2 is $3.028 billion, requiring $250 million to be added to the current budget authorization,” according to the agenda shared publicly.

According to MWAA, the additional funds are needed due to “unforeseen conditions during construction, COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, supply chain challenges, and cost escalation as a result of inflation.”

“Loudoun County is responsible for 4.8% of this total, which equates to $12 million,” Loudoun County spokesman Glen Barbour said. “There is sufficient budget to offset Loudoun County’s $12 million share of this project cost increase; therefore, Loudoun County does not need to identify additional funds to meet this obligation.”

The project, which includes six new stations, was handed over to Metro last month.

“We’re certainly excited about this big step,” Metro interim General Manager Andy Off said during June’s Metro board meeting. “It means we’re progressing and getting to the point of passenger service.”

