Weekday Metrobus service moves to Saturday schedule

Metro reduces Metrobus service by roughly 25%, starting Monday, because of rising absenteeism due to COVID-19 illness and exposure.
- Metrobus will reduce service on weekdays to a Saturday schedule with additional trips on some routes, which is roughly 75% of regular Metrobus service and protects key routes that serve hospitals, grocery stores and other essential destinations.
- Bus operators will be permitted to bypass customers not wearing masks for their health and safety.
- Metrobus customers are advised to consider alternative sources of transportation like Metrorail.
- MetroAccess will reduce shared rides, but will increase accessibility rides. You can find more information about MetroAccess service on the WMATA website.
Metrorail will operate on all lines as scheduled.
Metro will keep in place weekly COVID-19 testing requirements for unvaccinated workers.
Starting Sunday, employees who have failed to comply with the agency’s testing and vaccination policies will be placed on unpaid suspension until they comply. They’ll have 30 days to do so or be terminated.