CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. schools see surge ahead of policy change | Omicron spurs breakdown of services | Stay home or work sick? | Latest DC area data
Home » Tracking the DC Metro 24/7 » Weekday Metrobus service moves…

Weekday Metrobus service moves to Saturday schedule

Colleen Kelleher | ckelleher@wtop.com

January 10, 2022, 5:41 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Metro reduces Metrobus service by roughly 25%, starting Monday, because of rising absenteeism due to COVID-19 illness and exposure.

Here are the bus changes, according to Metro:
  • Metrobus will reduce service on weekdays to a Saturday schedule with additional trips on some routes, which is roughly 75% of regular Metrobus service and protects key routes that serve hospitals, grocery stores and other essential destinations.
    • Bus operators will be permitted to bypass customers not wearing masks for their health and safety.
    • Metrobus customers are advised to consider alternative sources of transportation like Metrorail.
  • MetroAccess will reduce shared rides, but will increase accessibility rides. You can find more information about MetroAccess service on the WMATA website.

Metrorail will operate on all lines as scheduled.

Metro will keep in place weekly COVID-19 testing requirements for unvaccinated workers.

Starting Sunday, employees who have failed to comply with the agency’s testing and vaccination policies will be placed on unpaid suspension until they comply. They’ll have 30 days to do so or be terminated.

Colleen Kelleher

Colleen Kelleher is an award-winning journalist who has been with WTOP since 1996. Kelleher joined WTOP as the afternoon radio writer and night and weekend editor and made the move to WTOP.com in 2001. Now she works early mornings as the site's Senior Digital Editor.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Coronavirus | Health & Fitness News | Local News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Courtney sets tone for DHS procurement with new strategic plan

CIOs playing a larger role not just at the federal level

For second time in a week, federal offices in D.C. region closed

Appeals court deals another blow to contractor vaccine mandate

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up