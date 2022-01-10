Weekday Metrobus service moves to Saturday schedule

Metro reduces Metrobus service by roughly 25%, starting Monday, because of rising absenteeism due to COVID-19 illness and exposure.

Starting Sunday, employees who have failed to comply with the agency’s testing and vaccination policies will be placed on unpaid suspension until they comply. They’ll have 30 days to do so or be terminated.

Metro will keep in place weekly COVID-19 testing requirements for unvaccinated workers.

Metrorail will operate on all lines as scheduled.

Here are the bus changes, according to Metro:

