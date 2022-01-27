CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mix-and-match booster shots | Many deaths in Frederick Co. | DC to offer free KN95 masks | Latest COVID data
Home » Tracking the DC Metro 24/7 » Metro says it hit…

Metro says it hit milestone installing new faregates; old SmarTrip cards being phased out

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

January 27, 2022, 10:11 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority is touting a new milestone in the transit agency’s installation of new, improved faregates at “nearly” 50% of Metro stations around the D.C. area.

The agency said in a release that one third of the new faregates had been completed.

As part of the upgrades, Metro said SmarTrip cards bought before 2012 are being phased out. The reason being that they have outdated chip technology and don’t work with the new faregates.

Those older cards won’t be accepted starting March 1. Customers won’t be able to add value to the cards online starting Feb. 7. Metro is halting the ability to add money to older cards at fare vending machines.

“We encourage customers to replace their old SmarTrip cards today and not to wait,” Metro General Manager and CEO Paul Wiedefeld said in a statement.

“As we transition to new, upgraded faregates taking this step now will ensure that as customers return to offices and other activities, they’ll be ready to go.”

Metro said riders can replace their old farecards by mail, online, phone or in-person, and transfer any balance to a new or existing SmarTrip card or virtual card through SmarTrip mobile pay for iOS and Android.

The agency said to check the serial number on the back of the SmarTrip card. If the serial number doesn’t start with “0167,” then it needs to be replaced.

For step-by-step instructions on how to replace old cards or transfer balances including SmartBenefits to another card, visit the SmarTrip card replacement page.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

For Army DevSecOps trainees, emotional intelligence, teamwork more important than coding skills

NITAAC extends due date for CIO-SP4 after bid submission problems

Biden signs order making sexual harassment a punishable offense in military

Federal appeals court overturns FLRA decision that limited mid-term bargaining for unions

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up