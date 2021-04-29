CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Md. lift outdoor dining restrictions | New mass vaccination site in Howard Co. | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Rail maintenance machine derails near Farragut West station

Alejandro Alvarez | aalvarez@wtop.com

April 29, 2021, 7:57 AM

Metro’s safety watchdog will investigate the derailment of a trackwork machine near the Farragut West Metro station in downtown D.C. overnight Thursday.

A rail maintenance machine used for trackwork derailed around midnight, Metro spokeswoman Sherry L. Ly said. No injuries were reported.

Orange and Silver line trains single-tracked for nearly two hours between Foggy Bottom and McPherson Square after opening Thursday morning. The WTOP Traffic Center reports normal two-track service resumed around 7 a.m. after the equipment was re-railed.

The Washington Metrorail Safety Commission said Metro had notified them of the incident and that it planned to investigate further, “as with all such safety incidents.”

Alejandro Alvarez

Alejandro Alvarez joined WTOP as a digital reporter and editor in June 2018. He is a writer and photojournalist focusing on politics, political activism and national affairs, with recent multimedia contributions to Reuters, MSNBC and PBS.

