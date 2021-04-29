Rail maintenance machine derails near Farragut West station

Metro’s safety watchdog will investigate the derailment of a trackwork machine near the Farragut West Metro station in downtown D.C. overnight Thursday.
A rail maintenance machine used for trackwork derailed around midnight, Metro spokeswoman Sherry L. Ly said. No injuries were reported.
Orange and Silver line trains single-tracked for nearly two hours between Foggy Bottom and McPherson Square after opening Thursday morning. The WTOP Traffic Center reports normal two-track service resumed around 7 a.m. after the equipment was re-railed.
The Washington Metrorail Safety Commission said Metro had notified them of the incident and that it planned to investigate further, “as with all such safety incidents.”
WMATA notified the WMSC earlier this morning of the derailment of a rail maintenance vehicle near Farragut West Station that occurred around midnight. There are no reported injuries. As with all such safety events, the circumstances will be investigated.
— Washington Metrorail Safety Commission (@MetrorailSafety) April 29, 2021