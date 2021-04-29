Rail maintenance machine derails near Farragut West station

A rail maintenance machine used for trackwork derailed around midnight, Metro spokeswoman Sherry L. Ly said. No injuries were reported.

Metro’s safety watchdog will investigate the derailment of a trackwork machine near the Farragut West Metro station in downtown D.C. overnight Thursday.

Orange and Silver line trains single-tracked for nearly two hours between Foggy Bottom and McPherson Square after opening Thursday morning. The WTOP Traffic Center reports normal two-track service resumed around 7 a.m. after the equipment was re-railed.

The Washington Metrorail Safety Commission said Metro had notified them of the incident and that it planned to investigate further, “as with all such safety incidents.”