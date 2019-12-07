Wireless service now available for entire Green Line

Metro announced that full cell service is now available through several major wire carriers on the entire Green Line.

Metro announced Friday that full cell service is now available through four major wireless carriers on the entirety of the Green Line.

With the completion of coverage on the Green Line, there are now three lines that are fully covered — the other two being the Blue and Orange Lines.

Metro said that riders will be able to make calls, text or surf the web while the trains are inside the tunnels.

“The cellular project enhances both safety and customer service. In the event of an emergency, customers or employees can communicate with first responders while underground,” Metro said in a news release.

Metro is now focusing on bringing complete coverage to the Red Line from Dupont Circle to White Flint, the Yellow Line from L’Enfant Plaza to the Potomac River and the Silver Line tunnel in Tysons. Those projects are expected to be completed by June 2020.

The effort to bring cell coverage into the tunnels cost around $120 million, which Metro said is funded through the Capital Improvement Program. It will be maintained by AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon Wireless.

